NEW BEGINNINGS: Popular Bundy business on the move

Oodies Cafe co-owners and sisters Jenny Haack and Suzy Evans. The pair will cherish the memories of their original home on Gavin St and are excited to build new memories at their new location. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Change is on the horizon for one of Bundaberg’s favourite places to grab a coffee or bite to eat.

Oodies Cafe has been a crowd favourite since it first opened its doors and while that’s not set to change anytime soon, the venue will.

Oodies Cafe has called its current site on Gavin St, home since it first opened its doors.

The local business shared the announcement on its Facebook page recently.

“For some time now there have been rumours circulating that Oodies is on the move – the time has finally come to let you know that yes, we are indeed moving to a new location,” the post said.

“We realised about two years ago that we were outgrowing our beautiful space and knew that we would need to make a big change to continue to grow our business.

“It is a mixture of emotions for us as we turn a new page … we have loved our Oodies where it sits – this location has served us well – it has allowed us to learn and grow (and) it has brought back many memories for so many of you.

“Memories of your childhood, some who previously worked in or owned the building and home to many great names that have helped shape Bundaberg in the business community.”

Oodies Cafe is relocating to the former site of the Salad Bowl, a popular destination for fruit and veg. Picture: Rhylea Millar

While the decision has been bittersweet, it’s good news for Bundaberg North, with the popular business choosing to stay local.

“We would only have ever considered moving if we could stay on the North side of Bundaberg … it is where we grew up and where so many of our happy memories are.”

“For those of you who know the history of North Bundy, you will know of The Salad Bowl – located just a very short walk from our current location, it was home to a very successful fruit and vegetable shop for many years and was a busy hub for North Bundy.

“We will look back on it rather fondly but we welcome change and are very excited to build new memories.”

Voted as Bundy’s best cafe twice in the NewsMail people’s choice poll, readers have made their love known for the business.

“We have a lot of cafes in Bundaberg that do wonderful food and amazing coffee but the connection and communication with people is definitely what makes Oodies home,” owner Suzy Evans previously told the NewsMail.

“You become very connected to your favourite cafe and our customers are constantly giving us that recognition where on any given day, they come in, give us compliments and thank us for making their day.”

Set to make the move late next month or early March, it will be business as usual for the homely cafe On Gavin St, until then.