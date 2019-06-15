New beginnings for girls rugby league in the Wide Bay

NEW ERA: Hervey Bay Seagulls forward Lakeyta Feste runs into the clutches of a Wallaroos player in a trial match earlier this year.

NEW ERA: Hervey Bay Seagulls forward Lakeyta Feste runs into the clutches of a Wallaroos player in a trial match earlier this year. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: For Wallaroos rugby league player Taryn Knight Sunday can not come soon enough.

Knight will be playing her first competitive competition match for Wallaroos in the new Wide Bay girls competition.

Knight is excited to pull on the Wallaroos jersey.

"I can't wait to represent Wallaroos,” she said.

The new era in Wide Bay female rugby league will create opportunities for girls to play competitive rugby league in the international age groups.

Maryborough Wallaroos who are fielding teams in both the the under 14 and under 17 age groups will go into battle against the established Hervey Bay Seagulls.

Knight has already earned representative honours this season having been selected in the Fraser Coast Crushers and Wide Bay Bulls under 14 teams.

"It is good fun and I am happy that we can play regular matches,” she said.

The Hervey Bay club have been a leader in girls rugby league in the Wide Bay region with teams playing in the Sunshine Coast competition for the past two years.

Rugby league Wide Bay rep team - (L) Ebony-Rose Doherty, Lakeyta Feste and Skye Girard. Alistair Brightman

In 2016 the Seagulls formed their girls program with a number of games played against clubs within the Wide Bay region.

For NRL Development officer Scott Zahra the competition is needed to grow the junior female participation numbers in the region.

Hervey Bay Seagulls junior Skye Girard. Matthew McInerney

"There has been a senior competition running for some time, the new junior girls competition will create a pathway right up to the Jillaroos for Wide Bay players now,” Zahra said.

"There are a number of outstanding players on the Fraser Coast who can now play regular matches.”

The first match to be played at Eskdale Park will be the under 14 game to kick-off at 11.50am.

Following the under 14 match the under 17 game will start at 1.15 pm.

Women's Rugby League Trial - Hervey Bay Seagulls (Light Green) v Maroochydoore Swans (Dark Green) - Skye Houliston (Seagulls) gets a pass away. Cody Fox

Bundaberg plays host to the remaining games when Bundaberg play Gladstone Wallaby's.

For a full wrap-up of the results from the first round go to Sport Monday in the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Players to watch out for:

Skye Houliston - Hervey Bay Seagulls u/17 - halfback

Skye Girard - Hervey Bay Seagulls u/17 -fullback

Taryn Knight - Maryborough Wallaroos u/14 - fullback

Laketya Feste - Hervey Bay Seagulls u/17 - second row

Charli Beasley - Maryborough Wallaroos u/14 - front row

Ebony Doherty - Hervey Bay Seagulls u/17 - front row

Kodie Doherty - Hervey Bay Seagulls u/14 - hooker

Zoe Flemming - Hervey Bay Seagulls u/14 - halfback

Rhiannah Woods - Hervey Bay Seagulls u/17 - second row