New BCC principal loves the region

NEW Bundaberg Christian College principal Paul Thompson is pinching himself that he is able to live in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Christian College is Mr Thompson’s first principal appointment after looking to advance his career and moving from Canberra.

“I am loving being able to access the beach. We saw the turtles at Mon Repos when we first arrived, it was amazing,” he said.

“We have been trying to find the little pockets of gems like Tina Berries and we are enjoying some good food and family time.”

Mr Thompson said his highlight from the first two weeks of school was the chapel service on Wednesday.

“We had a chapel service for grades seven to 12 and was the highlight, just seeing the students response to the gospel message.

“It was all student run and led. They did a wonderful job.”

Mr Thompson said one of his aims as principal was to provide an environment for students to strive.

“I want to provide an environment where students have the access to become life learners and can achieve their best, whatever that looks like.”

Already he said he had noticed a positive difference.

“There has been a great community feel here, everyone is super supportive and incredibly welcoming.

“It is lovely to see the parents getting on and being connected as well as the students and teachers.”