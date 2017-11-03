New Bargara eatery ready to open its doors

HEAD to Bargara today and celebrate the grand opening of @Friends.

There will be live entertainment from noon.

Friends Katrin Cichon and Silke Cuhn have teamed up to revitalise the eating place on the corner of See and Whalley Sts, including a new name, At Friends.

They're excited about opening the doors of the new eatery.

The pair hoped to bring a relaxed atmosphere with coffee lounge by day and fine dining at night, catering to everyone along the coast.

The restaurant formerly known as C5 Bistro will also be open to celebrate Melbourne Cup with a three-course lunch menu.