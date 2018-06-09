New bags, campaigns and support: Bundy ripe for green future

BUNDABERG'S green future is ripening by the day, with major supermarkets and local politicians working hard toward an environmentally-friendly region.

The phase out of plastic straw sales is one of two sustainability initiatives Woolworths Bargara, Bundaberg, Childers and Sugarland will soon be adopting.

The local stores will also be swapping their popular green, reusable shopping bags currently available to buy with a newly designed Bag for Good.

Operations manager Samantha Williams said the bag cost 99 cents and would be replaced for free if it got damaged.

The move follows the ramping up of the United Nations' campaign to eliminate single-use plastics in Australia by challenging people to cut one plastic product from their daily lives.

"Everyone can join the challenge by taking a selfie or video holding their reusable alternative and sharing it on social media using the hashtag #BeatPlasticPollution,” the UN says.

Also fighting the war on plastic are local Coles stores, where shoppers now have the choice between seven new, environmentally-friendly and reusable bags.

A portion of the sales will be donated to Coles' community partners: Clean Up Australia, Little Athletics Australia, SecondBite and Guide Dogs Australia.

Also backing the transition toward a plastic-free future was Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who will be handing out free reusable shopping bags at Bargara Central at 12pm-1pm today.

Mr Bennett will be joined by a small army of Boomerang Bags volunteers who will be on hand to provide shoppers with reusable bags and chat about the benefits of cutting back on plastics.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the benefits that we will reap from the introduction of this single-use plastic bag ban in reducing pollution of our region's precious natural environment.”