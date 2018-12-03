Menu
The Audi e-tron GT concept was unveiled at Los Angeles motor show.
Motoring

New Audi e-tron GT to tackle Tesla Model S in 2021

by Dom Tripolone
3rd Dec 2018 9:51 AM

THE Tesla Model S can add another name to its growing list of enemies.

Audi has whipped the covers off its newest electric concept car, the e-tron GT.

The four-door luxury coupe will be Audi's third electric car when it goes on sale in 2021. Unveiled at the LA motor show, the e-tron GT will join the e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback, a coupe-styled SUV.

The e-tron GT features a swoopy coupe roofline.
Audi has some lofty electric goals - it wants to have 12 fully electric vehicles available by 2025.

At that target date, Audi plans to have electrified vehicles - hybrids included - account for one-third of its sales.

The e-tron GT is all-wheel drive, headlined by combined outputs 434kW from a motor on each axle. Its 90kWh battery should give the car more than 400km of range.

The Audi e-tron GT shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan.
The battery can be replenished up to 80 per cent (320km) in about 20 minutes via a 800V fast-charging station, either by wall plug or via wireless charging.

The e-tron GT will share much of this electric tech with the Porsche Taycan - the Stuttgart-based outfits first EV which is due to land in Australia in 2020.

The four-door coupe features a similar silhouette to the current A7 but has wild body panels with plenty of scoops and creases to denote its futuristic electric pedigree.

Audi claims the e-tron GT interior will be completely vegan in its use of recycled materials. Its floor mats will be made of used fishing nets.

The e-tron GT features muscled up styling.
Another interior highlight is the two luggage compartments: the conventional boot and one located under the bonnet which is made available because of the lack of an engine and other mechanicals.

