New Asian restaurant is all about fusion

ASIAN FUSION: Jodie Sang and Michael Sang outside their new premises in Woongarra Street.

THERE'S a new restaurant in town and it's offering an array of Asian fusion dishes.

Jodie and Michael Seng decided they wanted to offer a range of flavours to hungry Bundaberg customers and are dishing up Malaysian, Cantonese and Thai meals at their Woongarra St restaurant.

Since opening on May 4, Seng's Asian Fusion has proven popular through word of mouth alone, and Jodie says it got a lot to do with the flavours.

"Michael has been a Chinese chef for a long time," Mrs Seng said.

"He grew up in a kitchen basically, that's what I tell everyone."

The couple met and fell in love 13 years ago at the White China restaurant, where Michael worked as a chef for four years.

"Michael and I used to work together," Mrs Seng said.

"He interviewed me for a waitressing job and that's how we met."

The couple said they were keen to cater to people who needed vegetarian, gluten free and children's options.

"You've got to move with the times," Mr Seng said.

"It's really important because people will come back then."

Mr Seng said vegetarians could choose from the main menu or could swap meat for tofu in their other dishes.

"Tofu's really taken off well too," he said.

Mrs Seng said so far the most popular item on their menu had been the chicken pad thai, adding that about 30% of their customers seemed to be ordering the tasty dish.

Mr Seng said rather than just offering chow mein, the restaurant offered a range of noodle dishes from kwai teow and mee goreng to classic Singapore noodle.

The couple also runs Asian Fusion Meal Prep, a meal preparation service for those who want portion controlled meals with various options including fitness fuel, vegetarian, muscle fuel and gluten free meal packs.

The restaurant offers lunch specials from $8.90 and is open six days a week, closed Wednesdays.