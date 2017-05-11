25°
News

New Asian restaurant is all about fusion

Crystal Jones
| 11th May 2017 4:29 PM
ASIAN FUSION: Jodie Sang and Michael Sang outside their new premises in Woongarra Street.
ASIAN FUSION: Jodie Sang and Michael Sang outside their new premises in Woongarra Street. Mike Knott BUN090517SANGS1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S a new restaurant in town and it's offering an array of Asian fusion dishes.

Jodie and Michael Seng decided they wanted to offer a range of flavours to hungry Bundaberg customers and are dishing up Malaysian, Cantonese and Thai meals at their Woongarra St restaurant.

>> MENU PAGE 1

>> MENU PAGE 2

Since opening on May 4, Seng's Asian Fusion has proven popular through word of mouth alone, and Jodie says it got a lot to do with the flavours.

"Michael has been a Chinese chef for a long time," Mrs Seng said.

"He grew up in a kitchen basically, that's what I tell everyone."

The couple met and fell in love 13 years ago at the White China restaurant, where Michael worked as a chef for four years.

"Michael and I used to work together," Mrs Seng said.

"He interviewed me for a waitressing job and that's how we met."

 

ASIAN FUSION: Michael Sang and Jodie Sang inside their new premises in Woongarra Street.
ASIAN FUSION: Michael Sang and Jodie Sang inside their new premises in Woongarra Street. Mike Knott BUN090517SANGS5

The couple said they were keen to cater to people who needed vegetarian, gluten free and children's options.

"You've got to move with the times," Mr Seng said.

"It's really important because people will come back then."

Mr Seng said vegetarians could choose from the main menu or could swap meat for tofu in their other dishes.

 

ASIAN FUSION: Michael Sang and Jodie Sang inside their new premises in Woongarra Street.
ASIAN FUSION: Michael Sang and Jodie Sang inside their new premises in Woongarra Street. Mike Knott BUN090517SANGS7

"Tofu's really taken off well too," he said.

Mrs Seng said so far the most popular item on their menu had been the chicken pad thai, adding that about 30% of their customers seemed to be ordering the tasty dish.

Mr Seng said rather than just offering chow mein, the restaurant offered a range of noodle dishes from kwai teow and mee goreng to classic Singapore noodle.

The couple also runs Asian Fusion Meal Prep, a meal preparation service for those who want portion controlled meals with various options including fitness fuel, vegetarian, muscle fuel and gluten free meal packs.

The restaurant offers lunch specials from $8.90 and is open six days a week, closed Wednesdays.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  business food

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

War prepared Bundy-born doctor for shark attack

War prepared Bundy-born doctor for shark attack

BUNDABERG-born doctor Alan Turner has done many amazing things in his career, and tending to a shark attack victim was one of his latest medical missions.

New Asian restaurant is all about fusion

ASIAN FUSION: Jodie Sang and Michael Sang outside their new premises in Woongarra Street.

Check out the menu

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

Nutella soft serve comes to Bundaberg

YUM: A donut cone with nutella soft serve.

Sweet treats prove popular

Local Partners

Cheese workshop comes to Monto

Permaculture RealFoods workshop in Monto this weekend.

170km beach walk starts with a single step

STEP UP: Walkers Dr Bronwyn Cooper, Julian Day, Preetie Shehkkar and supporter Gary Parsons.

Team walk the coastline from Noosa to Bundaberg

Mamma Mia! ABBA tribute to perform

ABBALIVE performers will play a tribute show at The Club Hotel.

Get ready to dance!

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

110 Acres or 44.52HA Cane Farm - Suit Macadamias or Small Crops?

Lot 65 Newlands Road, North Gregory 4660

Rural 0 0 $700,000

The choice is yours! Plenty of water- 138 meg allocation 100 Hp motor and pump, 6 u/g mains. Main road frontage to (Childers Rd.) Large shed on corner of block.

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 7 3 4 $825,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

RIVER FRONT - CANE FARM- 67 ACRES

Bundaberg North 4670

Rural 0 0 $1,100,000

Ideal Cane farm- will suit Small Crops and Macadamias 2 titles. - Large Shed approx. 30 m X 14 m 3 phase power. 80+meg of water Approx. 2500 to 3000 ton of cane...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

'Surprise' as competitive rentals push vacancies to 4.3%

LEASED: REIQ Bundaberg Zone Chair Le-Anne Allan.

Renters "gravitating towards new properties”

Historic Bundy Queenslander passed in at auction

It was built about 1898 and has been owned by three families

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!