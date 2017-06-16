New art gallery and cafe could revamp Bundy's CBD

ARTS: The old fire station will be turned into an arts and innovation hub.

BUNDABERG could be about to get a new exciting art space to help rejuvenate the CBD and inspire creativity in the region.

The Bundaberg Regional Council budget, handed down on Thursday, included a possible new art space in the $130m in capital works projects.

The bold plan turns the former CBD fire station into a state-of-the-art precinct focusing on the arts.

Cr Helen Blackburn said the council was planning to spend $500,000 to begin redevelopment if the fire station becomes available.

She said no decision had been made by the State Government relating to the future of the building but Council set aside $500,000 to be able to offer an immediate response once a clear decision has been made.

"With the fire station relocating to a new facility, the opportunity exists to transform the current fire station into a relevant community space,” Cr Blackburn said.

The new art space couldl complement the current Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery on Barolin St.

Initial concept plans released by the council show the new art and innovation hub called Live Fire will be multi-purpose.

The project, built over two levels, will include a gallery with accommodation for a resident artist, meeting and seminar rooms and office space.

The performing arts haven't been forgotten either. The council will include a performance and rehearsal space along with dressing rooms.

A commercial kitchen and cafe will allow the facility to hold functions and the design includes space for pop-up shops.

While not in the initial plan, a future expansion could include a roof-top terrace.