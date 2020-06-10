Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New app aims to preserve indigenous languages

Carlie Walker
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Butchulla language is one of more than 780 indigenous languages being preserved thanks to a new app.

The app is called Gambay, which means "together" in Butchulla language.

The app features an interactive map that promotes the diversity of Aboriginal languages and Torres Strait Islander languages.

Warragamay sisters Melinda Holden and Bridget Priman are the driving force behind the map.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller said the app would be an important tool for teaching the language.

"Anything that help preserve any indigenous language is important," he said.

"In modern times you have to adapt to what people are using and apps are what people are using."

More Stories

app butchulla indigenous language
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural firey receives award

        premium_icon Rural firey receives award

        News David Morton joined the rural fire brigade in 2012.

        Celebrating 102 years of Herb Woodward

        premium_icon Celebrating 102 years of Herb Woodward

        News Daughter has fond memories of dad bringing back emeralds

        Tourist lure: Bundy competes for ‘drive market’

        premium_icon Tourist lure: Bundy competes for ‘drive market’

        News “To change the goalpost now, that it’s about eradication of the disease, we’ll...

        Man fined for growing marijuana at home

        premium_icon Man fined for growing marijuana at home

        News He told the court he wanted to have a go at making cannabis oil.