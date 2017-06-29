New animal sanctuary needs a block of land

ANIMAL RETREAT: Jan Bartlett is setting up an animal sanctuary and needs a big block of land to do it.

JAN Barlett has spent her whole life caring for animals great and small whether they're domestic or wild and now she's searching for a piece of land to call their sanctuary.

Ms Bartlett said Found Hearts had been registered as a non-profit charity company that could "jump in head first” and offer assistance to all creatures great and small.

No animal will be refused, Ms Bartlett says.

"We aim to have a sanctuary in the Bundaberg area plus offer foster-based pet rescue around Australia but starting off closer to home in South East Queensland,” she said.

"We are also intending to set up an emergency short-term fostering service for found pets, hospital stays and urgent situations.”

Ms Barlett is looking to rent a patch of land to start the charity off, and needs 10 to 20 acres or more to do it.

"If it has bushland it's even better so we can released native animals,” she said.

While some parcels have land have become available, Ms Bartlett says they don't stay on the market for very long.

"The properties all got snapped up really quickly,” she said.

"Any time from now on, we're ready to go.”

Ms Barlett said she was inspired to start Found Hearts because so far there was no similar service available.

"We're just trying to fill a gap in the market,” she said.

"Found Hearts would ensure that all animals have somewhere safe for them to go.”

Ms Bartlett said the service could also be utilised by the elderly and unwell who may need short-term or long-term care for their pets.

A part of the sanctuary's structure will be to have a database of readily available foster carers on hand to help pets in time of need.

"There's a lot of people that are able to look after a lot of animals,” Ms Bartlett said.

To find out more, head to http://bit.ly/2t2OnfI or phone Ms Bartlett on 0411 704 714.