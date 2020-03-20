Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

New Amamoor ‘murder’ arrest

Arthur Gorrie
20th Mar 2020 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE manhunt is over, as police announce the arrest of the fourth suspect in the Amamoor 'murder' investigation.

Lead investigator Gary Pettiford has just announced the arrest this morning of a man, 33.

"We are no longer looking for Trent Edward Dyhrberg," he said.

Two other men are currently remanded in custody on murder charges and a woman has been remanded, also in custody on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The fourth suspect was found at Turkey Beach, near Miriam Vale, a short time ago.

More news as it comes to hand.

More Stories

Show More
amamoor crime editors picks murder qld turkey beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s selfless act to keep Marcus Mission running

        premium_icon Couple’s selfless act to keep Marcus Mission running

        News The couple who started Marcus Mission are going above and beyond as they auction their house with all proceeds going to the charity.

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health COVID-19 adviser: travel bans could remain until at least October

        Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        premium_icon Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        Health Education Queensland crackdown as school absences soar

        Pet portraits are picture perfect

        premium_icon Pet portraits are picture perfect

        News LOSING a pet is always a devastating experience, but one young and talented artist...