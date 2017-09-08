New Alowishus Delicious store to open

EATING OUT: Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee is ready to franchise the popular cafe.

BUNDY cafe Alowishus Delicious is set to open is second store after being given a small business grant from the State Government.

The new store is the first part of plan to open 10 new cafes across regional Queensland.

Small Business Minister Leeanne Enoch announced the news ahead of her visit to the region next week.

She said 23 small businesses in the region had been allocated more than $150,000 - helping generate growth and new jobs.

"Since the grant programs opened, this government has allocated funding through our Accelerate Small Business Grant program, the Small Business Digital Grant program and the Small Business Entrepreneur Grant program,” Ms Enoch said.

"These grant programs provide support for small businesses at every stage of the start, grow and employ cycle,” Ms Enoch said.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said digital grants are designed to assist small businesses make the most of online opportunities through $10,000 in matched funding.

"Entrepreneur grants provide $5000 in matched funding for critical early support when establishing a small business,” Ms Donaldson said.

"And Accelerate grants are for established businesses to engage a business coach or advisory board, again through $10,000 in matched funding.

"We are seeing many small businesses use grant funding to employ new staff to help grow their businesses.'

Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee has her eye on expanding the brand throughout regional Queensland by using its to franchise.

"We were so excited to receive the grant funding,” owner Tracey McPhee said.

"Right now we are in the process of fitting out our second cafe in Maryborough, which we will open before Christmas.

"Our broader ambition is to open two stores per year for five years.

"We've also utilised the Queensland Government's Back to Work Regional Employment Package to hire staff to assist with the rapid growth we are experiencing.”

Ms Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government's Go Local campaign continues to champion small businesses state-wide.

"We are encouraging Queenslanders to Go Local, get behind their local business owners and make a direct investment in their local community.”

To find out if your small business is eligible for an Advancing Small Business Queensland grant, visit www.business.qld.gov.au/ grants.

To download a copy of the Strategy visit www.dtesb.qld.

gov.au/small-business