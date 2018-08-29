Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

New aircon units destroyed in school fire overnight

Rae Wilson
by
29th Aug 2018 6:03 AM

SECURITY guards saw two people wearing black running from a Wandal school after fires were lit in two buildings early this morning.

Police are investigating the two fires after security called them to the Rockhampton State High School on Campbell St at 2.30am.

Security observed two people wearing black running from the school toward Campbell St.

Entry had been forced to the Arts block and a fire started in the foyer.

The fire damaged an internal wall however there is smoke damage throughout the building.

A second fire was started outside D block where about 20 air-conditioning units were awaiting installation.

All the air-conditioning units have been destroyed.

The fires were put out by 3am and crime scene investigators will attend the school later this morning.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy are currently assisting police with their enquiries in relation to the fire.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information or with relevant CCTV to contact police.

air conditioning editors picks police school fire wandal
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    premium_icon Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    Politics HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has already taken his concerns about power prices to new Energy Minister Angus Taylor.

    New CQUniversity vice chancellor unveiled

    premium_icon New CQUniversity vice chancellor unveiled

    Business Internationally-recognised researcher steps into leadership role

    REVEALED: Every Bundaberg school's NAPLAN results

    premium_icon REVEALED: Every Bundaberg school's NAPLAN results

    News Bundy students are lagging behind the rest of the state in literacy

    New face joins family brewing brand

    premium_icon New face joins family brewing brand

    Business New innovation boss wants drinkers to have a say

    Local Partners