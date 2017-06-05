New Agnes store giving locals more options

THE lives of Agnes Water residents is about to get a lot easier thanks to a new business.

Nifty's Discounts has recently opened at Agnes Water and manager Heidi Hudson said it aimed to be a one stop shop for locals.

"We're getting more stuff in town the locals can't get," Ms Hudson said.

"It'll save people a trip into Bundaberg."

Stocking little bits and pieces from camping gear, sports balls, inflatable beach toys to phone chargers, the store manager said they had everything people needed.

"It's more of a local shop than a touristy two dollar shop," Ms Hudson said.

"There's nothing like it in Agnes."

While the previous business stocked similar products, Ms Hudson said the store would be easy to navigate with an extensive range of products.

"Locals going past are saying 'wow it's so tidy and organised' because you can find stuff in here now, before there was stuff scattered everywhere," she said.

"Things were sticking out and people were hitting themselves, now we're getting it all neat and tidy."

Still fairly new, Nifty's Discounts is owned by Neville 'Nifty' Whitey and is expecting more stock to arrive in coming weeks.

During the busier periods, Ms Hudson said there would be potential to employ local staff.

"Foodworks killed a lot of business in town ... they don't carry a lot of things (we have)," she said.

"Once (the business) starts turning over decent money we'll definitely (employ locals)."