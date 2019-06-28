New Agnes home hits the market for $695k

HOT PROPERTY: This new Agnes Water four-bedroom home hit the market two days ago for $695,000.

CONSTRUCTION on this dreamy four-bedroom home by the beach finished just two weeks ago and the Agnes Water property has already hit the market.

The two-storey property for sale is located at L1 Beaches Village Circuit, across from Pavillions on 1770.

It has been listed for $695,000 and is likely to be one of several to pop up in the area according to PRD Nationwide Agnes Water principal James White.

Mr White said a section of the surrounding area had been approved for commercial development; a gym and health food shop.

Mr White said this home was the "first cab off the rank” and as demand grows, more properties will be built.

Mr White said the home also boated the polished timber floors, stylish kitchen, ocean breeze and the "massive” deck.

"It's a very exciting home,” he said.