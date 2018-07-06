New age of luxury dawns in Brisbane

THE completion of a raft of hotels in the next six months will redefine the Brisbane market, providing the city's first new luxury properties in two decades.

Research from CBRE Hotels found that more than 80 per cent of the city's new supply in the next 12 months will be in the luxury sector - catering to a new breed of travellers, including Millennials and Asian tourists seeking out luxury hotels and boutique properties.

The W Hotel Brisbane’s wet deck.

CBRE Hotels' national director Wayne Bunz said new openings in Brisbane included the W Brisbane (a 312-room, 5-star hotel) and the Novotel South Brisbane (a 238-room, 4-star hotel) with a further five properties are due to open over the next six months.

Novotel South Brisbane. Picture: Image AAP/Steve Pohlner

"Brisbane is no longer going to be the poor cousin to Sydney and Melbourne," he said.

"Gone are the days of the cookie cutter approach to hotels, with these new properties catering to travellers seeking local experiences and eye catching designs."

The W Brisbane and the Novotel South Brisbane will be the prelude for the following launches:

• Emporium Southpoint - 143-room, 5-star hotel opening in July

• Adina George St - 220-room, 4.5-star hotel opening in August

• Westin Brisbane - 286-room, 5-star hotel opening in August

The Calile Hotel, Fortitude Valley.

• Calile Hotel James St - 175-room, 5-star hotel opening in September

• Art Series Howard Smith Wharves - 164-room, 5-star hotel opening in January, 2019

The new supply coincides with counter-cyclical investment activity in the Brisbane hotel market, with CBRE Hotels having recently sold the Emporium Fortitude Valley and Ibis and Mercure Brisbane for sub 5 per cent and 6 per cent yields respectively.

"While Sydney and Melbourne are still the most sought after investment locations, limited availability is leading investors to widen their scope and consider other locations," Mr Bunz said.

"Astute investors are looking for value in recovering hotel markets such as Perth and Brisbane, where new supply has dampened investor appetite. History shows that strong capital gains can be made in these markets for investors who did not simply follow the herd."