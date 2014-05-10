Menu
The New Acland Coal Mine is awaiting stage three approvals. Picture: Adam Head
New Acland mine petition gains 1500 signatures

1st Jul 2019 5:00 AM
MORE than 1500 people have signed a petition urging the State Government to approve New Acland's stage 3 expansion.

The petition, spearheaded by the Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce, the Oakey Chamber of Commerce and Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise, will be presented to the State Opposition this week.

The united show of the industry lobby groups in support of approving the mine's expansions, on which hundreds of jobs rely, has received more than 1500 signatures in little more than a week.

Toowoomba Chamber CEO Jo Sheppard, TSBE CEO Ali Davenport and Rebecca Meacham of the Oakey Chamber of Commerce have called on businesses to show their support for the petition before it closes.

The groups, along with New Acland Mine general manager Dave O'Dwyer, will host a free barbecue at the Village Green on Wednesday to formally present the petition to Condamine MP Pat Weir.

"Our organisations have come together to support the mine at Oakey," the groups said.

"Despite long and protracted efforts, New Hope group are yet to be granted the approvals needed for their Stage 3 expansion at the New Acland Mine.

"If their approvals are not granted before September 1, production at the mine will reduce and approximately 150 workers will be made redundant by late October."

See more information online.

