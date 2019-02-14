New 80-place childcare facility approved

GREEN LIGHT: Plans for a new purpose-built 80-place centre in North Bundaberg have been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

A NEW childcare centre has been given the green light for North Bundaberg, with the purpose-built facility set to accommodate 80 children.

Approved this week after being lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council last October, the centre will be built on two blocks, 1 and 3 Barber St, on the corner of Mount Perry Rd.

Two dwellings on the land will have to be removed before construction gets under way.

Once built the centre will offer positions for 24 children aged under two, 15 children aged between two and three, and 41 children aged between three and six.

It will also need to employ 13 full-time staff members.

The centre is one of a network of childcare facilities being developed across the eastern seaboard by Australian Childcare Solutions Pty Ltd.

The company identified that Bundaberg was lacking 129 long daycare places from Australian Bureau of Statistics figures from 2014.

It put the estimated need for for childcare places in Bundaberg at 1887, concluding that as there were just 1758 long daycare places available, resulting in an under-supply of 129.

Once up and running the centre will open from 6.30am- 6.30pm Monday to Friday, with the yet-to-be-built centre described as a "largely single-storey building, with a small two-storey aspect that comprises management offices and a staff room”.

The plans for the landscaped outdoor facilities include a kitchen garden with chicken coop and vegetable planters, sensory garden, recycled timber teepee and water pump with interactive play area.