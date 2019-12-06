New $6.5m centre puts spotlight on migratory birds

Fiona Hammond and Lorena Spangen check out one of the discovery areas in the new Boondall Wetlands Environment Centre. Picture: Michelle Smith

A migratory bird haven will be showcased with the opening of a $6.5 million interactive education centre this weekend.

The new Boondall Wetlands Environment Centre opens on Sunday, December 8.

A display of birds, made of wood, at the new Boondall Wetlands Environment Centre. Picture: Michelle Smith

Environment, Parks and Sustainability Chair Fiona Hammond said the Boondall Wetlands was an area of global significance for migratory birds, which fly from as far as away as Siberia.

"This new centre boasts the most modern facilities for visitors to explore, discover and experience the area's diverse wildlife and landscapes," Cr Hammond said.

"It features the latest motion-sensor technology that allows visitors to flap their arms and take on the role of a migratory bird trying to navigate back to Boondall for feeding season.

Flap your arms and take on the role of a migratory bird at one of the displays in the Boondall Wetlands Environment Centre. Picture: Michelle Smith

"There is also a sensory wall perfect for curious kids to learn about different wetland smells.

"They can get their hands dirty with a synthetic mud display, and spin hand pedals to imitate the energy migratory birds need to complete their journey.

"It's all about unlocking the secrets behind the unique wetland environment in a larger and more modern space, with more engaging and exciting new features."

Check out the wingspans of Boondall Wetlands birds at the new Boondall Wetlands Environment Centre. Picture: Michelle Smith

The centre is partially powered by solar panels with special window glazing to reduce the energy consumption required through airconditioning.

One of the 'Press to smell' buttons at the new Boondall Wetlands Environment Centre. Picture: Michelle Smith

Residents will have their first chance to see inside the centre at the official opening and family fun day on Sunday from 8am to 1pm.

"There are plenty of fun activities planned to celebrate the opening including face painting, wildlife shows, guided tours of the centre, native plant giveaways, live music, guided bike rides and more," Cr Hammond said.

"Outdoor enthusiasts can continue to enjoy Boondall Wetland's beautiful bushwalks, bike trails, Aboriginal art trails and picnic areas, or embark on kayaks and canoes from boat ramps close to the centre to explore the unique biodiversity of our creeks and Moreton Bay."

A display wall at the new Boondall Wetlands Environment Centre. Picture: Michelle Smith

Find out more about the volunteers at the new Boondall Wetlands Environment Centre. Picture: Michelle Smith

Cr Hammond said more than 50,000 people had visited the old centre each year "and this new state-of-the-art centre will lure even more tourists to Brisbane's north".

The new centre has been built adjacent to the 90-year-old timber building which was moved to the Boondall Wetlands more than 20 years ago.

It is located at 31 Paperbark Dr, Boondall.

Brisbane City Council operates two other environment centres - at Downfall Creek, Chermside and Karawatha Forest.