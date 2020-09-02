New $2.8m eco-tourism campground in national park

O'Reilly's Campground eco-tourism project is open for the September school holidays. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

LOOK out Tasmania and New Zealand, Queensland has unleashed its newest weapon in the battle for the eco-tourism dollar, and in time for the September school holidays.

Green Mountain Campground is a $2.8m low impact tourism experience inside Lamington National Park and operated by the famed O'Reilly's guesthouse.

The camp includes 17 safari tents with ensuites, 24 campsites and 21 recreational vehicle sites.

Campers can stay in one of the safari tents, or in their own tent or vehicle. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the project created 120 construction and 10 operational jobs and the new world class eco-tourism attraction was taking bookings.

"This project will make the Gold Coast and the Scenic Rim the envy of eco-tourism destinations throughout the world," Ms Jones said.

"In recent years, we've seen in Tasmania and New Zealand how lucrative the eco-tourism market is - that's why we're investing in infrastructure like this to create jobs and pump millions of dollars back into our tourism sector.

Inside one of the eco-friendly safari tents. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"It's been such a tough year for the local tourism industry. This world class experience is an absolute gamechanger that will deliver great flow-on benefits for other businesses throughout the southeast.

Bookings for Green Mountains Camping Ground are now available via O'Reilly's website at oreillys.com.au