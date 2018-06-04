New $2.5m compost facility generates jobs, infrastructure

NuGrow's Chief Strategy Officer Peter Thompson with an example of the compost the new facility will produce.

NuGrow's Chief Strategy Officer Peter Thompson with an example of the compost the new facility will produce. Contributed

BUNDABERG businesses will have easier access to cost-saving recycling technology following the approval of a multi-million dollar compost facility.

Recycling company NuGrow last week received final approval from Bundaberg Regional Council to build a $2.5million organics recycling operation near Childers.

NuGrow Chief Strategy Officer Peter Thompson said the facility would produce up to 30,000 tonnes of high-grade compost and soil conditioner a year from local waste usually sent to landfill.

The agricultural sector will be the primary-end user of the products, placing Bundaberg at the leading edge of environmental sustainability and turning waste into green resources.

"The high-quality compost and soil conditioners (the facility) will produce are proven to improve soil quality, which can encourage better yields for agricultural producers and also return damaged land back to health," Mr Thompson said.

The commercial operation will be available to use by the council, waste transport companies and Bundy region businesses with direct contracts.

The businessess that will be able to redirect their wastes to the facility will include food processors and manufacturers, food retailers, industrial manufacturers, agricultural and primary producers, resources companies, construction contractors and property developers with land clearings, arborists and larger landscapers.

"NuGrow's $2.5million investment will bring new infrastructure, world-leading technology and skilled jobs to Bundaberg," Mr Thompson said.

"The new facility will allow the region's businesses to redirect waste currently going to landfill in Brisbane to be processed into high-grade composts and soils. These products have huge value for the agricultural sector and revegetation projects by putting nutrients back into land.

"The facility will dramatically increase recycling capacity and opportunities in the Bundaberg region as well as supporting environmental innovation."

Mr Thompson said the facility's benefits to businesses were twofold.

"There is the potential cost saving from not having to transport waste to facilities outside of Bundy, and there is the reputational benefit that comes with sending waste to be reused in a way that benefits the environment," he said.

Construction on the facility is set to start this month, with the first product expected by the end of 2018.

Businesses that are interested in redirecting their waste to NuGrow can register at www.nugrow.com.au.