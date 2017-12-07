New 17ha nature reserve to open

A 17-HECTARE nature park featuring 300-year-old trees is to open to the public and Bundaberg Regional Council hopes it will attract locals and visitors to the region.

Division 3 representative Wayne Honor will officially open the Gin Gin Nature Park tomorrow.

Cr Honor said the pristine bushland on the outskirts of Gin Gin was an ideal location for nature-based recreation such as bush- walking and bird-watching.

"I have no doubt it will prove an attraction for local and visiting outdoor enthusiasts, with the area boasting a flowing creek, wildlife such as platypus and native birds, and rare vegetation including 300-year-old trees,” he said.

"Council is committed to preserving and promoting areas like the Gin Gin Nature Park which are of environmental significance and designate themselves as rare gems in our region.”

Cr Honor said the council had worked on enhancing the nature park before opening it to the public.

"Our staff have been supported by trainees from Gidarjil and volunteers from Gin Gin Landcare to plant a bush tucker garden, remove environmental weeds, plant hundreds of native trees and create a new fence,” he said.

"We've also erected signage, created a new walkway, built a viewing platform and installed culverts.”

"With the recent rain, the nature park looks beautiful and I encourage people to come along and enjoy the experience.”

The opening at 10am will be followed by the graduation of trainees employed by the Gidarjil Development Corporation who have been working in the park for the past six months.

Entry to the Gin Gin Nature Park is behind the BP service station at Gin Gin.