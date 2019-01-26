Neville's special honour: Late MP recognised with OAM

IT'S AN HONOUR: Late Paul Neville's contribution to the Hinkler community recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia.

IT'S AN HONOUR: Late Paul Neville's contribution to the Hinkler community recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia. Zach Hogg BUN050813NEV1

THREE weeks after friends and family farewelled Paul Neville, the former Hinkler MP is today receiving one of Australia's highest honours in recognition of his dedication to the Bundaberg community.

Mr Neville's achievements will be celebrated and appreciated as the late Kalkie man is awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.

The medal highlights his role as the region's federal member for 20 years, as well as achievements such as his involvement in the opening of the Hinkler Hall of Aviation and actively supporting a push to change legislation so Tuberous Sclerosis sufferers could access medical marijuana.

Although it is unclear who nominated Mr Neville for the medal, prerequisites for nominations indicate that his name had been submitted before he passed away on January 1.

Former Bundy man Graham McVean said Mr Neville was his dearest friend, having known him since 1978.

"I know of no other man with his integrity, with his honesty and with his commitment to community life,” he said.

"One of the reasons that I think it's important he be recognised in this way is that his contribution to the community of Bundaberg, and that part of Queensland goes well back before he was even a politician.

"Even back in the 70s, he was actively involved in promoting Bundaberg either through contributing to bringing the Hinkler House out from England and the work he did there or various committees that he's been on.

"It's important and timely that we recognise the work that Paul had done.”

He said Mr Neville was someone who showed compassion for everyone no matter what their political stance was.

"I remember being with him once in Bundaberg ... and he stopped and talked to a nine-year-old girl, 'hello little girl, do you watch Dora the Explorer on TV?' and he just chatted to this little girl,” he said.

"He enjoyed helping people, he enjoyed hearing what their problems were and he enjoyed solving their problems.”