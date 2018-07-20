Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Higham, 81, auditioned for the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival.
John Higham, 81, auditioned for the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival. Warren Lynam
Lifestyle

Never too old to have one last crack

Ashley Carter
by
20th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival got more than it bargained for when not one, but two 'experienced' models turned up to audition.

A 71-year-old Shelly Beach woman wowed the crowd when she rocked a triangle bikini and stilettos, and an 81-year-old man surprised organisers by turning up without warning.

John Higham, from Landsborough, said he wanted to audition because he loved strutting his stuff.

"I thought to myself, 'John, you're in pretty good condition for 81 so have a go and put your foot forward'," he said.

"I just like walking around and showing off what I've got."

Mr Higham was a surprise entrant because he couldn't sent through an electronic application.

"I've been going to do it for a while but all this technology's put me off," he said.

"They wanted us to send photographs and bits and pieces and I had nothing. I don't know how to apply for things and do things and press buttons on computers.

"I'm only good at talking to people, I'm not a press-button person. So I just turned up and said 'sorry, I don't know how to do that'."

Mr Higham's partner, Yvonne, was there to cheer him on at the audition, and he said he'd have lots of supporters "when he gets in".

Mr Higham worked in the entertainment industry in the 70s and 80s, appearing on children's shows and radio programs around Australia, and said he hoped modelling would give him one last crack.

"I've got to come back and do something before they put me away," he laughed.

"I'm 81-going-on-49 so that's good.

"I'm hoping that there's somebody out there that says 'hey John we like you', so I can turn up again."

Mr Higham said he stays fit by working around the house, riding his bike and occasionally going to the gym.

"Around the house Yvonne keeps be busy, she bosses me around and gives me lots of jobs," he said.

"I keep myself very busy."

model sunshine coast fashion festival
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: What's in store for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: What's in store for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

    News THE iconic Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel is now closed for an exciting period of refurbishment, and the final product is looking impressive.

    • 20th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Mother, her son and her partner unleash brutal attack on man

    premium_icon Mother, her son and her partner unleash brutal attack on man

    Crime Family of three pleads guilty to assaulting a man in his backyard

    • 20th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Pleas for food from hungry kids fuel cashless card calls

    premium_icon Pleas for food from hungry kids fuel cashless card calls

    News It's amid an ongoing debate across the region

    Battle for Bargara: Developer's offer rings alarm bells

    premium_icon Battle for Bargara: Developer's offer rings alarm bells

    Business Barnes criticises timing of 'inappropriate' call

    • 20th Jul 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners