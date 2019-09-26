Menu
Jeremy Finlayson celebrates a goal during the preliminary final. Picture: Mark Stewart
AFL

Never Surrender: Mantra driving Giants to success

by Jon Ritson
26th Sep 2019 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jeremy Finlayson watched his two older brothers burst into tears for the first time in his life and realised it was a game-changer.

Nick and Brad are not the teary types but here they stood, the waterworks in full flow as they sobbed with joy in the Giants rooms at the MCG.

Their little brother had just helped kick GWS into the AFL Grand Final and proved that unquestioning belief in two words can make dreams a reality.

Never Surrender.

More than just a line in a song to be belted out after a win, more than a simple hashtag for Twitter posts, more than a sign plastered in the gym.

Never Surrender.

The Giants forward battled to hold back his own tears and once the brothers Finlayson had regained their composure, the text arrived that saw Jeremy's own emotions come flooding out.

"I got on the bus and looked at my phone," he said. "There was a text from one of them saying how he remembered kicking a footy around in the backyard with me when I was 10 years old and I'd said I was going to play in a grand final. Yeah, then I could feel it (the tears)."

Not to be left out, Finlayson's sister is also flying the Giants flag - and doing so where the locals are unlikely to be wishing GWS well this weekend.

"She lives in Brisbane and her house is decked out with Giants stuff," the Giants' No.31 said.

"She works at the airport there and I saw her when we were flying back after beating Brisbane. She was wearing her scarf. She loves her footy.

"And this is what this club is about. It's family. And it's about the big picture. Yes, there'll be 22 boys out there on Saturday but it's about so much more than that.

"There's a hashtag the club uses (on Twitter). It's Never Surrender. And it's not just words, it's more than words. The boys cherish it.

"Family, friends, the club, coaches, players who aren't here any more who've messaged me to wish me luck. This is for them.

 

Finlayson signs autographs for fans at GWS training this week. Picture: Phil Hillyard
"So many people have given so much for us to get here.

"Us getting here (grand final), yes, a game-changer. You go out to the schools and just see how it's growing."

Finlayson recently admitted the lack of interest in his services from other clubs at the end of last season had fired him up, acted as fresh motivation.

The goals and performances have flowed and his six goals in the finals push came on the back of 37 during the regular season.

Now, one more huge effort is required.

Finlayson is ready. The Giants are ready.

"I just want to repay this club for what it's given me," he said.

"We know that it's a Grand Final and the challenge (it brings). Richmond are a really good side with really good players that we have to stop."

And when the final siren goes, little brother hopes it's the cue for the tears of seven days ago to flow again.

And whether they are ones of joy or despair, whoever they belong to, they will flow from a Giants family that will have given its all.

#NeverSurrender

