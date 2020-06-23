'Never let the bastard out': Trevor opposes killer's parole

"OUR message from the community is long and loud to the parole board, never let the bastard out, throw the key away."

Those were the words of an emotional Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor regarding the potential release of arsonist Robert Paul Long, on the 20th anniversary of the Childers backpacker fire which killed 15 innocent people.

Cr Trevor was mayor of the Isis Shire Council at the time of the blaze and said today was an emotional day for him and those who remained.

Fire survivor Sarah Mahoney expressed her feelings about his parole bid.

"Why don't we just release Martin Bryant while we're at it if we're releasing the worst mass murderers," she said.

"How would the public feel if we released Martin Bryant? They shouldn't feel much different from this guy who's killed 15 people.

"I was always lead to believe that he only got charged with two murders so that we could reopen the case and charge him for the other 13 if that was successful.

"That was successful, we need to reopen the case, charge him for 13 more murders and I want to charge him for attempted murder of me as well.

"And I'm sure the other people who survived want him charged for attempted murder as well."

Ms Mahoney said if Long was granted parole the people of Australia should be very worried.

Cr Trevor said he would be forwarding more letters to the parole board via email.

"My understanding is the parole board has 120 days from the date of application which was late May or early June," he said.

"In talking to Michael Byrne, head of the parole board in Brisbane, on Friday he indicated he was bound by a number of perimeters by under the law as it stands and I understand that.

"Part of what he considers in the parole board are our victims impact statements and he assured us that what we delivered to him will certainly be taken into consideration."