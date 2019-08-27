Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Neurosurgeon in court on child porn charge

by Nicole Pierre
27th Aug 2019 4:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE neurosurgeon has been accused of distributing child exploitation material.

Dr Peter Geoffrey Lucas, 44, fronted Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday, supported by his wife and other relatives and friends.

The neurosurgeon and medical director, who is based mainly out of Brisbane Private Hospital, was arrested on Sunday and charged with distributing child exploitation material. He spent the night in Brisbane City Watchhouse.

The prosecutor told the court it was a "strong case" with international ties, according to media reports.

The court was closed during part of the hearing. Dr Lucas studied medicine at the University of Queensland and trained at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in the 1990s.

He has also worked on the Gold Coast, Melbourne and in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Dr Lucas also spent six months as a neurosurgical fellow at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, England before returning to Queensland as a consultant at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He now works as a medical director at his own medical practice.

He has been granted bail and will reappear in court on September 30.

More Stories

brisbane child porn court neurosurgeon

Top Stories

    Frecklington at risk of replicating Shorten

    premium_icon Frecklington at risk of replicating Shorten

    Politics The next state election may still be more than a year away, but both sides are preparing for the fight of their political lives. And while Labor is struggling right...

    • 27th Aug 2019 6:51 AM
    Minister in town to talk safety of older drivers

    premium_icon Minister in town to talk safety of older drivers

    Politics Quarter of people killed in crashes over five years aged 60-plus

    Anger as move to stop smell risks endangered bird habitat

    premium_icon Anger as move to stop smell risks endangered bird habitat

    Environment Concerns raised after port acts on complaints