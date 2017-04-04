Networking is key for uni students

NETWORKING: Nearly 50 attendees from CQU's School of Business and Law attended the breakfast.

CQUNIVERSITY'S School of Business and Law hosted a pop-up breakfast where current students met local store managers of Coles Supermarkets, including the manager of the new Kensington Store.

Students also had the chance to meet representatives of the Coles Graduate Operations Program, including CQUni graduate Adam Sabin.

The event aimed to help students find out about employment opportunities with Coles Supermarkets.

Ryan Sirvio from Coles said that it was a great breakfast and networking opportunity and thanked CQUniversity for CQU's great mentorship of their students.

"It was a great to meet all the people. Opportunities to talk with future employers is so important for uni students ” Travis Hagens, CQUniversity student said.

Tim Whan, Associate Lecturer with the School of Business and Law said that everyone had a great time and it was good news to see everyone got home safe and sound just before the really bad weather hit.

