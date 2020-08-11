Network Ten’s Brisbane bulletin axed, staff cut

Brisbane will lose its dedicated 10 News First bulletin and local journalists will be axed as the network streamlines and centralises its news programs.

The Courier-Mail understands an internal national news meeting was held at 12.30pm today, where 10 News First staff were told of the looming switch to a centralised news program.

It comes as the network's flagship Studio 10 talk show jettisoned high-profile stars Kerri-Anne Kennerley and veteran weatherman Tim Bailey.

News items will still be produced locally but the Brisbane and Perth bulletins will be streamed out of Sydney, while Adelaide news will be streamed from Melbourne.

The Courier-Mail understands several Brisbane newsreaders were told prior to today's meeting their current positions had been made redundant.

Sandra Sully will present a 90-minute bulletin for viewers in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, while Jennifer Keyte will anchor a combined Melbourne and Adelaide bulletin.

Stephen Quartermain will present sport in Melbourne and Adelaide.

A national weather presenter is to be introduced across all bulletins, with the presenter yet to be announced.

The changes will come into effect from Monday, September 14.

In an email obtained by The Courier-Mail, sent to all Network Ten staff just moments after today's meeting, chief content officer Beverly McGarvey said the changes reflect the state of the media industry.

Ms McGarvey said the change meant Network Ten would "say goodbye to some incredibly talented colleagues and friends who have made important contributions to (their) business".

"As part of our ongoing strategy to transform our business for the future, we are restructuring our news, operations and technology departments. Following an initial period of consultation, a redundancy program will commence for this group," Ms McGarvey wrote.

"We remain committed to providing local news and news gathering in all markets.

"These changes in our production methodology allow us to be more efficient while continuing to provide important local news services in all states.

"Unfortunately, this means we will say goodbye to some incredibly talented colleagues and friends who have made important contributions to our business."

The network has vowed to continue producing local content, despite the shift in streaming.

"Although the Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth bulletins will not be presented locally, they will remain locally produced and we will continue to employ local reporters, news crews and operations staff in those markets," the internal email said.

In a statement from the network, which is owned by American broadcasting company CBS, Network Ten's network director of news content Ross Dagan said the decision was not a reflection of the company's talent.

"The decision to make these changes was a very difficult one and I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and colleagues who will leave the network," the statement said.

"It is in no way a reflection of their talent, contribution or passion. They are exceptionally gifted people. We are incredibly proud of them and their work. There is no doubt they will be missed.

"These painful changes reflect the state of the media industry in recent years and the need for all media companies to achieve new efficiencies.

"While our viewers in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth will see some on-air changes, we will continue to produce local news and employ local reporters, camera operators and production staff in those cities," he said.

A redundancy program has commenced in Network Ten's news and operations department.

Georgia Love, a Melbourne-based weather presenter and journalist for Ten, tweeted about the changes.

