Channel 10 has introduced a new logo as part of a major brand refresh. It hasn’t gone down well.
TV

Ten’s weird new logo raises eyebrows

31st Oct 2018 5:57 PM

CHANNEL 10 has introduced a new logo as part of a major brand refresh by its new American owners CBS.

The network announced the change from its iconic blue circle, with the word "ten" in the middle, to different-coloured circles with a numerical "10" in a thick, "bubble-writing" style white font.

The new logo might be a touch simpler, but let's just say it's sparked a rather polarising response online.

Here's Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg triumphantly presenting the new design on Twitter:

And here's the public's... well... less-than-impressed response:

To be fair, there were a couple of positive responses to it too:

People are using the hashtag #10TVWithATwist ahead of tonight's announcements of the shows that will be airing on Network Ten in 2019.

On Monday, workers removed the network's original logo from its Pyrmont headquarters.

According to TV Tonight, there has also been talk about multichannels to be renamed as "Boss" and "Peach".

We're excited to see what's coming, but the new logo is a hard pass from us.

