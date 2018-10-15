Menu
Jordan Teze spat at his opponent on Holland duty.
Soccer

‘Shame on you!’: Dutch player suspended for spit

15th Oct 2018 7:56 AM

DUTCH U20 defender Jordan Teze has been suspended indefinitely by the Dutch FA after he spitting at a German rival.

The 19-year-old aimed a mouthful of phlegm at Germany captain Salih Ozcan on Friday afternoon.

The Jong PSV starlet chased after the unsuspecting midfielder and spat on his back.

The Netherlands Football Association condemned the action with the ban and a statement.

The said: "That's the worst thing you can do to an opponent, we cannot tolerate this action."

After the match ended 1-1 - with the Germans missing a last-minute penalty - Teze made his move.

Coach Bert Konterman apologised on the player's behalf after the draw, he said: "During this quarrel things have happened over and over again that cannot happen. There has been a spit.

Jordan Teze sneaked up on his opponent and spat on his back
"Both we and our team, Jordan himself, think that this does not belong on a football field and certainly does not belong to a player who plays for his country."

Members of the German media compared the shocking incident to the disgusting 1990 controversy when Frank Rijkaard spat at Rudi Voller.

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

