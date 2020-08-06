Young rape survivor who appeated in Netflix doco dies

Daisy Coleman, one of the women featured in the Netflix doco Audrie & Daisy, has died by suicide at the age of 23.

Daisy Coleman, one of the teen girls featured in a heartbreaking Netflix documentary about rape victims, has died by suicide at the age of 23.

Her struggle dealing with the trauma of her alleged rape at a house party when she was age 14 was detailed in the 2016 documentary Audrie & Daisy.

Daisy's heartbroken mother Melinda Coleman announced the news on Facebook Tuesday August 4, stating Daisy "never recovered from what those boys did to her".

Netflix star Daisy Coleman who was ‘brutally raped as a teen’ has died by suicide at age 23. Picture: Netflix

"My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight," Ms Coleman wrote, explaining the awful discovery was made after she "called the police to check on her".

"She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her, I can't," she continued.

"I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it's just not fair. My baby girl is gone."

Daisy’s mum confirmed her death on Facebook in a heartbroken post. Picture: Instagram

Audrie & Daisy focused on the stories of Daisy and another sexual assault victim Audrie Pott who died by suicide 10 days after her alleged attack in September 2012.

No one was ever convicted in the alleged assault of Daisy on January 8, 2012 in Missouri, US, and the documentary showed the backlash she received from her own community.

She later described life after the alleged attack as "a long, reckless winter" in a piece she penned for xojane in 2013.

Daisy used her platform to create an organisation committed to ending sexual assault on schoolgirls. Picture: Netflix.

After the doco aired, Daisy used her platform to co-found SafeBAE, an organisation dedicated to ending sexual assault on middle and high school students and helping survivors.

The organisation has shared several tweets about the loss, writing "Daisy fought for many years to both heal from her assault and prevent future sexual violence among teens".

As all of our supporters know, Daisy has fought for many years to both heal from her assault and prevent future sexual violence among teens. She was our sister in this work and much of the driving force behind it. We were not just a non-profit team, but a family. — SafeBAE (@safe_bae) August 5, 2020

In 2017, Daisy gave an interview in which she revealed she had forgiven her "rapist", saying: "I feel no resentment towards my attacker".

"I was very young (when it happened) so obviously I did not cope with it well. I was very negative towards myself. I lost all of my confidence," she told Dailymail.com.

