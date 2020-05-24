Menu
Terrace House star Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22. Picture: Twitter/Netflix
TV

Netflix reality star dies aged 22

by Alle McMahon
24th May 2020 5:39 AM

A young star of the hugely popular Japanese reality show Terrace House on Netflix has died at the age of 22.

Professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who was known on the show for her bubbly personality and bright pink hair, was confirmed dead by her wrestling league, World Wonder Wing Stardom, on Saturday.

"Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," it said in a statement.

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.

"We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Terrace House also shared its grief on Twitter, expressing its "deepest condolences" to fans and wishing them all the best.

An official cause of death has not yet been announced.

Hana Kimura appeared on the latest season of Terrace House. Picture: Twitter/Netflix
Kimura was a cast member on the latest season of Terrace House, which sees three young men and three young women temporarily move into a house together, some searching for love and others for friendship, motivation or new experiences.

Kimura had joined the show looking to find love, but also to promote women's wrestling.

The show is currently on a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just hours before her death, Kimura had posted a series of photos on Instagram that had worried her more than 166,000 fans.

Posing with her ginger cat, she wrote: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry".

Fans and fellow pro wrestlers paid tribute to the star on social media, remembering her as a fierce and talented athlete as well as a kind-hearted friend.

Others warned of the dangers of cyberbullying, which Kimura had spoken about on her social media feeds.

"It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honour to know Hana Kimura," American pro wrestler Tessa Blanchard wrote.

 

Originally published as Netflix reality star dies aged 22

Terrace House star Hana Kimura posted on Instagram before her death. Picture: Instagram
Fans are shocked and devastated. Picture: Instagram
