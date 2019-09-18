Netflix film dubbed ‘worst movie ever’

Tall Girl has been called the worst movie on Netflix right now.

THERE'S a new contender for the worst movie on Netflix.

The streaming giant has made some stinkers in the past (The Ridiculous Six, The Kissing Booth, A Christmas Prince), but viewers around the world seem truly shocked at how bad the recently released Tall Girl is.

According to the synopsis: "Jodi has always been the tallest girl in school, and she's always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig, a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who's even taller than she is.

She’s tall, really tall.

"Jodi's new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle, but with the help of her two best friends as well as her beauty queen sister Harper, Jodi comes to realise that she's far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe."

Touted by Netflix as a "heartfelt" and "hilarious coming-of-age story", the film has instead been ridiculed online with many mocking the fact the "tall girl" is only 185cm.

tall girl is literally the worst movie i've ever seen in my almost 20 years on this mf planet — erin 🥀 10 // 39 // 59 // 95 (@hearteyeseeley) September 17, 2019

you know what i was too quick to judge. tall girl has had a hard life. pic.twitter.com/c1vLBu96qu — esther rosenfield (@EstherOnFilm) September 14, 2019

Ok the tall girl movie is fake news because I went to High school with a girl who was 6’2” and she had a new man every month. Fake. News. — Audrey Heartburn (@CaveHag) September 14, 2019

I'm watching "tall girl" and... She's 185 cm... She's tall but the 80% of italian boys are 180cm or taller so.... Are American boys Hobbits or smth? — captain sad (@strangerbean) September 15, 2019

IN THE TALL GIRL MOVIE THEY WENT OUT OF THEIR WAY TO CAST A SHORT SUPPORTING CAST. THE DAD IS 5’7” THE MOM IS 5’1” THE FRIEND IS 5’7” THE OTHER FRIEND IS 5’5” SHE IS NOT A TALL GIRL SHE JUST LIVES IN A SHORT WORLD. why do we punish her for our sins — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) September 15, 2019

thought it would be funny to watch the Tall Girl movie, but im seriously under 2 min in and already mad. she's only 6'1"?? why they make her look so mf tall? im 6 foot- am i rlly out here being taller than bookcases? why didnt anyone tell me?? pic.twitter.com/z0CgJSpYQg — martha (@mbmeyer10) September 16, 2019

I feel like the movie #TallGirl came about when some movie exec was like, “Someone make a movie for my tall daughter. She is feeling ‘othered’” — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) September 15, 2019

tall girl was such a bad movie they made her ONLY 6 ft and there were no guys in her whole high school taller than her? where tf was the basketball team? did no guys go thru puberty? also why is she letting a girl shorter than her bully her? just step on her! dunk on her one time — shy (@ShyIalala) September 16, 2019

I'm watching Tall Girl and it's so ridiculous. She says "you don't know how hard it is to be me" and then goes home to her two parents in their multi-story house to eat a 3 course meal — Cheese (@wizardgaz) September 14, 2019

i think the worst thing about tall girl is that shes not even that tall. shes 6’1 shes NOT THAT TALL — emma (@emmuhjoy) September 17, 2019

Tall Girl is officially the worst Netflix original yet, it’s so badly funny. — Elly (@EllyGraham13) September 16, 2019

Tall Girl is available to stream now on Netflix