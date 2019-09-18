Menu
Tall Girl has been called the worst movie on Netflix right now.
Netflix film dubbed ‘worst movie ever’

18th Sep 2019 11:45 AM

THERE'S a new contender for the worst movie on Netflix.

The streaming giant has made some stinkers in the past (The Ridiculous Six, The Kissing Booth, A Christmas Prince), but viewers around the world seem truly shocked at how bad the recently released Tall Girl is.

According to the synopsis: "Jodi has always been the tallest girl in school, and she's always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig, a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who's even taller than she is.

 

She’s tall, really tall.
"Jodi's new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle, but with the help of her two best friends as well as her beauty queen sister Harper, Jodi comes to realise that she's far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe."

Touted by Netflix as a "heartfelt" and "hilarious coming-of-age story", the film has instead been ridiculed online with many mocking the fact the "tall girl" is only 185cm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tall Girl is available to stream now on Netflix

