Netflix doco screened locally

KELLYS Beach Resort and Lady Musgrave Experience will be hosting a screening of Chasing Coral in support of the launch of Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef being held in Cairns on August 31.

Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef is a global social movement to bring people who have passion for the reef's beauty and its protection together to help produce positive outcomes for the reef. The CEO of Citizens who was the founder of Earth Hour was in Bundaberg earlier in the year to present the concept to the local Bundaberg community.

"The reef is one of the most crucial parts of the visitor experience here in Bundaberg and we are hoping to use the platform of Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef to bring the reef lovers in our community together,” Business Centre Director at Kellys Beach Resort, Loni Hammond said.

Brett Lakey from Lady Musgrave Experiences said we're very lucky here in the Southern Great Barrier Reef to have healthy coral and an abundance of reef life.

"We need to celebrate this by making sure we as a community we do our bit to keep it that way,” he said.

There will be guest speakers including Ranger, Shane O'Conner from the Turtle Alliance, Sue Sargent the Chair of our Local Marine Advisory Committee for the Great Barrier Marine Park Authority and Brett Lakey the owner of Lady Musgrave Experience to engage the community in discussions on the reef.

The screening will be held at Kellys Beach Resort, 6 Trevors Rd, Bargara, at 5.30pm Wednesday August 30.

"We will have registration forms on the night to sign up as many people who wish to join us in becoming a Citizen of the Great Barrier Reef” Loni added.

For more information please head to the event on Kellys Beach Resort's Facebook Page.