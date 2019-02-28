Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW YEAR: Brother Lightning's Brooke Meissner plays last season.
NEW YEAR: Brother Lightning's Brooke Meissner plays last season. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Netball season to start this weekend

Shane Jones
by
28th Feb 2019 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: There might be less teams this season in division one than last year but it is not all bad news for the Bundaberg Netball Association.

The season starts this Saturday with six teams competing instead of last year's eight.

The Waves will field a Gold and Blue team along with Alloway Blue, Fusion Solomons and Native Magpies.

Defending premiers Brothers Lightning are also back but they will field only one side instead of two last year.

The Waves have also reduced their teams from three to two.

BNA media manager Jodie Brooks said that could change with the first few rounds of the competition to be looked at in all divisions with teams moving if they struggle or are too good for the division.

"We as a committee will look at everything,” she said.

"Over the next couple of weeks we'll look at teams and scores and maybe a couple will move.”

She said the competition in all divisions was strong heading into the new season.

"Juniors make up 80 per cent of our players,” Brooks said.

"The numbers are very strong.”

The competition will have 74 teams in 13 divisions competing, starting this weekend.

There will be more in Saturday's NewsMail.

brothers netball club bundaberg netball association the waves netball
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Gun-wielding dad's crime spree ends in 'dangerous' CBD chase

    premium_icon Gun-wielding dad's crime spree ends in 'dangerous' CBD chase

    Crime A FATHER of four whose nine-hour crime spree ended with a high-speed police chase through Bundy's CBD has been sentenced to five and a half years' jail.

    Bundy forecast: Up to 50mm on radar in coming days

    premium_icon Bundy forecast: Up to 50mm on radar in coming days

    News However, BoM's prediction is for lower totals

    • 28th Feb 2019 1:04 PM
    Uber slammed for 'Americanising' driver wages

    premium_icon Uber slammed for 'Americanising' driver wages

    News Union questions Uber Australia's new wage-increase tactic

    Bank an 'ass' for treatment of woman, 95

    premium_icon Bank an 'ass' for treatment of woman, 95

    News Elderly woman denied access to her bank account for a lack of ID.