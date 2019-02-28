Netball season to start this weekend

NETBALL: There might be less teams this season in division one than last year but it is not all bad news for the Bundaberg Netball Association.

The season starts this Saturday with six teams competing instead of last year's eight.

The Waves will field a Gold and Blue team along with Alloway Blue, Fusion Solomons and Native Magpies.

Defending premiers Brothers Lightning are also back but they will field only one side instead of two last year.

The Waves have also reduced their teams from three to two.

BNA media manager Jodie Brooks said that could change with the first few rounds of the competition to be looked at in all divisions with teams moving if they struggle or are too good for the division.

"We as a committee will look at everything,” she said.

"Over the next couple of weeks we'll look at teams and scores and maybe a couple will move.”

She said the competition in all divisions was strong heading into the new season.

"Juniors make up 80 per cent of our players,” Brooks said.

"The numbers are very strong.”

The competition will have 74 teams in 13 divisions competing, starting this weekend.

There will be more in Saturday's NewsMail.