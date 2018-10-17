Netball lesson learned for Nowland

IN DEFENCE: Bundaberg's Piper Nowland (second right) jumps in action for Queensland Country against Queensland City.

IN DEFENCE: Bundaberg's Piper Nowland (second right) jumps in action for Queensland Country against Queensland City. Contributed

NETBALL: Bundaberg's Piper Nowland might have just played for her state but her heart will always be with Brothers Netball Club.

The defender has committed to the club for next year after representing Queensland Country in a three-match series against Queensland City in an under-18 competition.

Nowland played the first and third game.

"The first game was really close - the city girls were really talented,” she said after the trip.

"It was such a good experience. I couldn't believe how talented everyone was.”

Nowland said her game improved significantly during the series and she had learned valuable skills during the trip.

But she's still pinching herself over the state selection.

"When I got named as a shadow I thought that was it, to be elevated was a bonus,” she said.

"It was just awesome.

"Our coach Rebecca Stower gave us brilliant feedback and she was on top of everything.”

Nowland might be surprised by her selection but her record speaks for herself.

She won defender of the year in the division 1 competition in Bundy and helped Brothers win the title with a player of the match effort.

"We have a great bunch of players and they are the best group of girls,” she said.

"It was a good game and a great way to end the season.

"I'll be definitely sticking with Brothers.”

The barista at Gloria Jeans at Hinkler Central said she wanted to progress her game further.

But with the Wide Bay Thundercats not field a senior team next year, she says she will wait to see what opportunities were provided.

For now she is preparing for end-of-season presentations for Brothers, which was held last Saturday.