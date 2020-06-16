Netball explains further why it made decision to end season

Maddison Head with the ball for Brothers Lightning last year during the Bundaberg netball season.

NETBALL: Bundaberg Netball Association says the decision late last week to cancel the season was one of the toughest it has made.

BNA cancelled the season due to coronavirus restrictions, increase in workload and other factors that made it impossible to hold a season.

Following criticism of the decision, BNA posted is statement on its Facebook page on Monday night.

BNA stated “this decision was based around the guidelines/restrictions that are currently in place from the State Government and we could not plan a season based on ‘What- ifs’.”

The statement said the safety of everyone was paramount and explained how the restrictions impacted the season.

“On July 10, the Stage 3 restrictions allow us to have up to 100 people at the facility.

“From a season point of view, this means we can have up to eight teams (four games) per round (to allow for coaches, umpires, volunteers, and minimal spectators) however, realistically to allow parents, even just one, would mean that only six teams (three games) would be able to be played per round.

“We would need to run games across three nights per week as well as all day Saturday to make it fit.

“A normal Saturday round would consist of a minimum of six games per round.”

BNA said “we would require larger gaps between rounds”.

“Under the current stage two and proposed stage three guidelines all players must exit the grounds for at least 20 minutes so that the facilities can be cleaned.

‘This would mean that the current gap of 20 minutes between games would need to be at least an hour.

‘This gap allows people to sign out, the facility to be cleaned, and people to sign in and warm up for their game.”

BNA pointed out the increased workload for volunteers and the increase in volunteers needed to thoroughly clean and make the venue COVID-19 safe.

There are also BNA volunteers “at risk” due to their age.

There were some clubs, BNA said, that would not have their members play, regardless of a decision.

BNA also said there was not enough time left to run a season with a decent number of games.

“Given that all training until July 10 is to be non-contact with no game play and players (have to be) more than 1.5m apart during the current stage two, the players would need some additional time to be match ready,” it said.

“By giving teams a two- week turn around, the season would not be able to start until July 25.

“Finishing a modified season on September 5, as normal, only allows six more games plus a grand final. “

BNA said it was disappointing call but the right one.