Nervous wait for Hervey Bay Royals after loss to The Waves

CRICKET: It was a nervous time for the Hervey Bay Royals as they awaited the final points table calculations for the Rum City Intra Cup competition.

The Royals were beaten easily by The Waves on Saturday and their chances of securing the semi-final spot seemed unlikely.

That was until Maryborough United defeated Past Highs.

United with only nine players bowled out Past Highs for a total of 180.

Chasing down the total, Maryborough United were 2/102 in the 17th over when lightning and bad light stopped play.

Maryborough United were awarded the match under the Duckworth Lewis Stern match system.

The win catapulted the Royals into fourth spot on the table.

Royals player / manager Troy Ignatenko was proud his team made it to the semi-finals.

“It was very tight but that was our goal at the start of the competition,” he said.

Ignatenko believes the team could cause an upset of the table leaders.

”I am confident we can get over the top of them.”

The Royals defeated Brothers two weeks ago and believe they can do it again.

In the final match of the round, Brothers and Norths played a draw after the match was abandoned due to bad weather.

The Waves and Norths will play in the other semi-final next Saturday.

Both finals will be played at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.