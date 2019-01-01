Nepali PM lauds ‘inspirational’ Big Bash player

Sandeep Lamichhane celebrates taking the wicket of Ben McDermott last month. Picture: Getty Images

Sandeep Lamichhane celebrates taking the wicket of Ben McDermott last month. Picture: Getty Images

NEPAL'S Prime Minister has declared teenage leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane an "inspiration" for their country's next generation.

Lamichhane, 18, was the Big Bash League's leading wicket-taker after three games,

As the tricky spinner's success continued to reverberate around the world, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli exclusively told the Herald Sun that Lamichhane had "raised new hope" for the Himalayan nation's cricket team.

"I have been watching our young cricket spinner Sandeep Lamichhane's talent with a sense of great satisfaction in the world of cricket," Oli said.

"It is pleasing to note here that I had expressed my joyfulness when he was selected to play at Lord's in England (for the) ICC World 11 in last May.

Sandeep Lamichhane is a hit with cricket fans across the world. Picture: AAP

"Now his talents have been shown to the world.

"Dear Sandeep, the news of your achievements has come as a great delight to all of us here in Nepal.

"All your hard work, commitment and untiring practice have paid off. Your success has inspired Nepali youths and raised new hope for Nepali cricket team.

"Entire country is proud of you."

Nepal cricket captain Paras Khadka attended Monday night's MCG derby in support of Lamichhane.

Lamichhane played alongside some of world cricket's biggest name when he represented the ICC in the Hurricane Relief T20 charity match against the West Indies in London.

Nepalese cricket captain Paras Khadka.

Delhi coach Ricky Ponting then gave Lamichhane a debut in the Indian Premier League, where he shone as one of the brightest young talents in the final three games.

Lamichhane has been retained by Delhi in the IPL and joined Melbourne Stars this summer, although he flies to Bangladesh today to play under captain David Warner at the Sylhet Sixers.

The Nepalese tweaker will be replaced by English spinner Matt Parkinson for about the next seven BBL games.

But Lamichhane is likely to return for the final couple of games plus potential finals for the Stars.