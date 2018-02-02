Neil's baby growing up fast

NUMBER ONE: Neil McPhillips has overseen growth of 500 per cent in 15 years of owning Infants' Friend.

BUNDABERG businessman Neil McPhillips is a busy man.

When he's not attending meetings and seeing to business in Bundaberg, he can sometimes be found a little further from home at Ipswich, the home of one of his ventures, Infants' Friend.

It was for this product Mr McPhillips ventured south recently, when he attended the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, taking home Small Business of the Year.

"We fly below the radar so to be mentioned was quite an honour. I was a little bit proud to accept the award,” he said.

"I have to say that it was enlightening to come back to Ipswich, to see the strength of the business community and the number of businesses in town, it is fantastic.”

Infants' Friends helps to relieve colic and wind and was developed by J.C. Minnis in 1935.

It is the number one product for colic and wind in Australia, and the business has achieved a 500 per cent growth in the past 15 years.

Mr McPhillips is now the owner of the product.

"The acquisition of the product is an odd story. A friend of mine was the pharmacy assistant for J.C. Minnis.

"The business closed in 1985 and Mrs Minnis gave Geoff Price the rights to the product. They were gifted to him for his loyal service as an employee,” he said.

Mr McPhillips said the product was made out of Mr Price's home until the early 2000s. By this time, support was lacking, with marketing needed beyond Brisbane.

Mr Price made a comment in passing to Mr McPhillips that he might sell and the rest is now history.

"The head office is still in Ipswich and we are proud of its heritage,” Mr McPhillips

"It is a long way from only being available from Minnis Pharmacy only to now sell in leading pharmacies around Australia and also being stocked by Woolworths and Coles.”

In 2012, Infants' Friend developed a new product called Infants' Friend Comfy Baby Cream with aloe vera. This product is a natural, nappy-rash cream that uses aloe vera as the main rash soothing ingredient.

The Comfy Baby Cream is now being distributed Australia-wide and looks like being just as popular.

"I have an old spirax notepad that has the hand written recipes and formulas by J.C. Minnis. He developed many.

"Many products, remedies for pain and other conditions. It is a real treasure,” he said.

The exceptional growth and constant interest from overseas continue to give Mr McPhillips and co-boss Greg Walsh hope the long-term product is here to stay.