The usually quiet Hope Street woke up the shocking news of an alleged homicide.
Neighbours’ shock at alleged homicide in ‘cheery’ street

Tessa Flemming
17th Sep 2020 9:04 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM
HOPE St residents were left rattled by news of an apparent homicide in their usually quiet Warwick street.

Just before 6pm yesterday, police responded to reports of a disturbance in the small Warwick street.

On arrival officers located a 54-year-old Warwick man with a serious head wound.

He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Warwick man was taken into custody and is assisting police with inquiries.

One neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said the house was a rental and occupants changed regularly.

"We have just have seen them across the street. They haven't been there that long," she said.

"It's a family-friendly, quiet street, usually.

"They have been some disturbances at that house before but apart from that, it's a very cheery and neighbourly kind of street"

 

SHOCKING: Warwick police officers wait outside the alleged scene of a Hope St homicide.
Her family were alerted to the incident when they saw flashing lights through their hallway.

"We just heard police cars coming and going, and the ambulances," the concerned resident said.

"It is a bit of a shock but police were here very quickly."

Fellow neighbours Kay and Ken Fletcher didn't hear the commotion and were shocked to find out this morning.

"They have parties and that, but it's a pretty good neighbourhood. That's why we moved here," Mr Fletcher said.

Like their fellow neighbour, the couple said the house changed renters quickly.

Neither neighbour knew the identity of the deceased.

