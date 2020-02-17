Menu
Neighbours shaken by death of ‘kind man’ in unit fire

Shayla Bulloch
by and Keagan Elder, Shayla Bulloch
17th Feb 2020 12:57 PM
NEIGHBOURS are in shock to learn a dead body was found at the scene of a huge unit fire last night, describing the victim as a kind resident who lived at the property many years.

A resident of Orchid St, Kay Newman, said she heard loud bangs and saw the unit on fire about midnight before other neighbours rushed onto the road.

Fire crews were called to the Cranbrook residence and found a man's body inside

Ms Newman said the man, who she knew only as Peter, was a kind man and often walked his dogs up the street.

"I was up watching the fire relief concert and heard the dogs barking," she said.

"I walked outside and saw all the lights."

 

A unit block on Orchid St, Cranbrook, has been turned into a crime scene after a man was found dead following a fire.
A unit block on Orchid St, Cranbrook, has been turned into a crime scene after a man was found dead following a fire.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the man was aged 71.

Another man in his 60s was taken to Townsville Hospital in stable condition as a result of the blaze.

Police are on scene and forensics are expected to arrive in the next two hours.

Fire damage is evident at the front of the unit and on the roller door, with the front door burnt and ajar.

Ms Newman, who lived at her Cranbrook home for 18 years, said she was in shock and did not know how the fire started.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said it was a traumatic night.

The unit block and neighbouring home had been turned into a crime scene.

The fatal Cranbrook fire was one of four reported property fires in Queensland overnight.

A massive fire destroyed an Old-Queenslander home on Blake Street in Gympie at 9.38pm.

Nearby neighbours reported hearing an explosion before the home burst into flames.

No one was believed to have been inside during the fire.

Another blaze at a Cay Street property in Saunders Beach at 3.55am left a person in hospital

from smoke inhalation.

A fourth house fire was reported at Burnett Street and Haly Street in Kingaroy at 4.18am.

No one was injured in the incident.

