Street stabbing carnage recounted for court

A court has heard how neighbours of Balwinder Singh Ghuman saw him chase his father-in-law up the street.

NEIGHBOURS of a Gordonvale family torn asunder by an alleged double murder watched a deadly game of "cat and mouse" in their street, a court heard.

Paul Alexander Addison told a Cairns jury he heard "screaming, a commotion" on Wiltshire Drive on March 14, 2017.

It was the day his neighbour Balwinder Singh Ghuman stabbed to death his wife Manjinderjit Kaur Ghuman and mother-in-law Sukwinder Kaur in front of their home.

He also stabbed his father-in-law Sarwan Singh Johal in the chest and back.

Ghuman has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder and stands trial in Cairns Supreme Court.

Mr Addison told the court he "noticed a commotion 200m up the road."

"I saw a person in the middle of the road and a person standing over the top," Mr Addison said. "The person standing was punching three or four (times)."

Manjinder Ghuman died after she was stabbed in her home Gordonvale.

He said he watched as an "elderly man" was pursued up the street by a "younger man coming up towards me".

Mr Addison said the younger man was "taunting" his alleged target, trying to close the distance between them.

"He was sort of taunting him, he would lunge toward him, move toward him," Mr Addison said.

"It was like cat and mouse."

He said he told the defendant "the cops are coming".

"He (Balwinder) glanced up the road - he was holding a knife," Mr Addison said.

"He stopped pursuing the older man."

During emotional testimony, Mr Addison's wife Lesley said she also saw Sarwan Singh Johal being chased up the street.

The court heard Mr Johal found refuge with the Addisons while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Anthony Glynn, defending, this week admitted on behalf of his client that the defendant's actions resulted in the deaths of Ms Ghuman and Ms Kaur and the wounding of Mr Johal.

He argued the accused suffered paranoid schizophrenia.