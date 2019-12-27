Elderly man charged with alleged Christmas murder of wife

Neighbours are reeling after they rushed to help a Victorian woman allegedly murdered by her elderly husband on Christmas Day.

An elderly man has been charged with the alleged murder of his wife on Christmas night, after she was found critically wounded and dying inside her home in a town in western central Victoria.

Neighbours ran to try and assist the woman, 79, inside the home, and she was flown to hospital with critical injuries.

She died from her injuries in hospital on the Boxing Day morning.

A neighbour said they heard "yelling and screaming" coming from the home on Christmas night, before the man, 83, ran onto the street in front of cars outside the home, according to 9 News.

The woman was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries. Picture: 9 News

Neighbours told reporters they are trying to make sense of the horrific scene.

Police have charged the Creswick man with one count of murder. He was due in Melbourne Magistrates' Court yesterday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Neighbours leave floral tributes after the woman's death. Picture: 9 News via Twitter