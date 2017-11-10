Neighbours pitch in to help pensioner get home

EVERYBODY NEEDS GOOD NEIGHBOURS: Rodney Long inside his damaged Baker St home, which neighbours are rallying to fix for him.

AFTER losing his roof and many of his belongings in the ferocious Melbourne Cup day storm, pensioner Rodney Long has been met with a different kind of wave - generosity.

Mr Long's neighbour Rena McLennan started a campaign in the community to help get him back to his home of several decades.

In a heart-warming video posted on social media, Mr Long was beside himself with both gratitude and joy.

Ms McLennan, with the support of fellow Bundaberg residents, has raised $2440 in just a few days after starting a GoFundMe page, with many people also offering their time and skills to help get Mr Long's house back together.

"I have a roofer and his crew who've offered their time. If we get enough money for the roof, he'll put it on,” she said.

"A painter say she'll come and help paint and a couple tradies coming on board.

"It's what people do, we help each other out.”

Click here to donate or lend a hand.