Neighbours had no idea about drug lab

WARNING: The notice on the door of the house on Branyan St. Mike Knott BUN070917RAID2
Emma Reid
by

NEIGHBOURS were unaware of a drug lab running right under their noses until it was discovered by police on Wednesday morning.

The Branyan St home was raided by Bundaberg police who found chemicals and drug paraphernalia.

Acting Inspector Michael Bishop said the chemicals could be used to make methylamphetamine.

The NewsMail spoke with neighbours who said the area was normally quiet and they didn't suspect a thing.

No one was at home when the NewsMail visited but it is believed the property is currently rented out.

DRUG BUST: The Branyan St home where police found an illicit drug lab. Mike Knott BUN070917RAID1

A poster has been placed on the front door warning people an "illicit laboratory for the manufacture of illegal drugs, involving hazardous and dangerous chemicals was seized at this location” on September 6.

The landlord of a neighbouring house was shocked to hear the news and said it was always a good idea to use a rental agent and conduct regular inspections.

"The small cost you do pay gives you the piece of mind,” he said.

The raid was one of many in the Bundaberg as part of Operation Papa Peachtree.

Investigations are continuing.

