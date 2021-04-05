Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A house has been destroyed after fire ripped through the property and forced neighbours out of their homes.
A house has been destroyed after fire ripped through the property and forced neighbours out of their homes.
Crime

Neighbours evacuate as ‘intense fire’ destroys home

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle O’Neal and Danielle Buckley
5th Apr 2021 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared as authorities investigate what caused an "intense" fire that tore through a Logan house overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the single-storey house on Albert St in Logan Central at 11.56pm Sunday.

It is understood that two people lived at the house but nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Logan House Fire Support Network founder Louie Naumovski was on scene and said the "flames were quite intense" and neighbours had to be evacuated.

Mr Naumovski said that residents were allowed to return to their homes by 1am.

A QFES spokeswoman said while the house was vacant, firefighters had noted there was a large amount of belongings inside.

It is believed the fire began in the kitchen area but quickly became well involved.

Fire crews left the scene at 2.50am Monday and investigators were this morning working to determine the cause of the blaze and if it was suspicious.

 

Originally published as Neighbours forced to evacuate as 'intense fire' destroys home

fire house fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Shocking road rage footage shows close call in Bundy

        Premium Content WATCH: Shocking road rage footage shows close call in Bundy

        News The moment a shocking road rage incident in Bundaberg turns violent has been caught on camera.

        Single-vehicle crash overnight

        Premium Content Single-vehicle crash overnight

        News Paramedics have tended to a crash overnight.

        SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

        Premium Content SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

        News Wondering what’s open over Easter? We’ve put together a handy list of some of the...

        WILD AT HEART: The journey shedding light on brumby plight

        Premium Content WILD AT HEART: The journey shedding light on brumby plight

        News She battled tough terrain and her health, but Aliénor le Gouvello had three steeds...