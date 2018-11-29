Menu
CRIME SCENE: Drops of blood on the path outside a Rifle Range Rd, where a man was allegedly stabbed on Wednesday night.
Neighbours fear for young mum, baby after Gympie stabbing

29th Nov 2018 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM
RESIDENTS who run a home day care centre just across the road from where a man was allegedly stabbed last night are now questioning the safety of their quiet Gympie street.

Greg Hart and his wife, who live four houses from where the violence unfolded just after 11pm, were woken by their dogs.

Greg Hart recalls what he heard after last night's alleged stabbing.
"It's a concern to have this happen in what used to be a quiet suburb," he said.

"When you have lots of kids in the suburb, you begin to worry when a reported stabbing occurs."

Mr Hart said he was concerned for the welfare of a young woman who just had a baby.

"I've seen this young woman at the house and she just had a baby," he said.

"I hope they are both alright."

Mr Hart said he heard screaming and yelling coming from the house.

"The dogs began barking and we woke up, I could hear someone yelling," he said.

"At least one person ran past one of the houses and it looked as though he threw something.

"He ran past our house."

 

    Local Partners