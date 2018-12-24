Neighbouring dogs found browsing in Kmart

KMART SHOPPING: Honey and Malibu were found browsing the aisles in Hinkler Central.

SOCIAL media came to the rescue of a pair of canine neighbours who decided to go on a festive shopping spree in Kmart.

Wanting to beat the last minute rush, Honey and Malibu took off from their yards, a disappearance that worried their owners.

Abbi Stafford, who owns American staffy cross Malibu with partner Matt Hall, wasn't sure how their beloved pooch got out.

"We were at home and Matt got up to check on something outside," she said.

"He noticed the gate wide open, and the dog missing. We made a post on Facebook asking people to contact us if they saw her."

That was when all was revealed - shoppers had spotted the two hounds happily browsing the aisles in Kmart at Hinkler Central.

"In the comments section, someone said a post had been made on another group, and that our dog was wandering around inside Hinkler, with our neighbour's dog," Ms Stafford said.

"They were all wet and running through the clothes section at Kmart."

The pair had been on their best behaviour, though.

RELAXING AT HOME: Malibu is usually a homebody. Contributed

"When we arrived, security had them and were looking after them. Security said they had had so much fun and were so sweet."

While it was ultimately a happy ending, Ms Stafford said it was a concern as to how the dogs got out of their yards.

"Our gate and our neighbour's gate cannot just swing open, and the dogs cannot reach or work the latches. The storms had subsided, but it doesn't bother them anyway, so they couldn't have busted out," she said.

"We think that someone may have opened the gates, whether to just childishly have a laugh or something else more sinister. Either way, it was a terrifying but ultimately hilarious situation."

Ms Stafford said the neighbouring pooches were the best of friends.

"Honey has been to Hinkler before, but Malibu is a homebody," she said.

"If she got out on her own, she wouldn't have gone far. We would likely have found her sniffing at Honey's gate anyway. They love each other."